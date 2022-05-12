Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 12, 2022

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A good mind and a healthy body may keep you cheerful. You may be able to spend more time in personal development. Your professional life is likely to flourish. You may now devote more time to learning new things and understanding your responsibilities at work. Family members may be proud of your accomplishments. You may be able to mend your broken domestic ties. Unplanned speculative activity is likely to result in monetary losses, putting your finances at risk. Take time to make amends for past errors. Spending more time with your partner may help you in becoming closer and planning a future together. Property-related legal issues are likely to be resolved in your favour. A family journey to an undiscovered destination may help you appreciate nature’s splendours. Students may lose sight of their objectives and do poorly in school.

Aquarius Finance Today

Small profits from a side business are foreseen on the financial front. Keeping track of your excessive spending may rescue you from a financial crisis. To ensure a brighter future, you need to spend wisely.

Aquarius Family Today

On the home front, love and warmth are likely to reign supreme. A momentous occasion may be celebrated in presence of family and friends. This may add to the happiness and enthusiasm of the domestic atmosphere.

Aquarius Career Today

On the job front, projects may pour in, keeping you busy. You may be able maintain your calm under pressure. This is likely to impress your superiors. Keep up the good effort, and you are likely to be rewarded appropriately.

Aquarius Health Today

You may take a day off from work to rest and refresh your health. This is likely to help you lead a healthier life. Strenuous physical activity and yoga are likely to have a positive impact on your overall wellbeing.

Aquarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may enjoy your partner’s attention after a long time. However, failing to express your feelings may be detrimental for the future. Make the most of the situation in order to enjoy a happy love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

