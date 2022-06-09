Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 9,'22 states,money flow

AQUARIUS(Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you are advised to take a break, relax and plan for the future. Towards the end of the day, you will be more optimistic. You will be filled with competitive energy today. You will feel confident and self-assured which will reflect in your actions and performance on the professional front. Excellent progress is foreseen as you succeed in establishing your position at the workplace. The financial front may get stronger as you recover blocked money. You will be able to navigate a difficult situation easily on the family front. Your dedicated and regular efforts on the health front will have a remarkable impact on your fitness and energy level. Some of you may finalise the deal for a new house or plot. Students preparing for competitive exams will receive auspicious results. Your income will also increase and you will get a chance to meet some of your old friends.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your financial worth is likely to rise, as money flows in from unexpected sources. Someone’s guidance may enable you to invest your money wisely. You succeed in recovering past dues without any difficulty today.

Aquarius Family Today

Your bond with your elder siblings will improve, which will provide immense happiness to your parents. One of your distant relatives can lend you support in completing any stalled work. Make effort to stay in touch with them.

Aquarius Career Today

This is particularly an auspicious period for those engaged in academics, public relations and the sports industry. They might receive several opportunities to fulfil their potential. You could come across many growth opportunities. You will hear good news from your children as they may get promoted and do well in their field of work.

Aquarius Health Today

Indulging in any kind of physical activity is likely to help you channelising your energy in a positive direction and keep your stress and mental tensions at bay. To improve your immunity, you are advised to engage in a physical workout and make it a part of your daily routine.

Aquarius Love Life Today

It appears to be a good day for marriage. Stars promise a long and happy marriage, but only if you are completely confident of your choice. Married people are likely to get some good news relating to family extension.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

