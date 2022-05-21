Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions, May 21, 2022 states, be cheerful

Dear Aquarius, your daily astrological predictions for May 21, 2022 suggests, today can be day where you expect great things on the professional, family, and property front.
Published on May 21, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Dear Aquarius native, today can be day where you expect great things on the professional, family, and property front. Your love life looks moderate today and there are great chances you’ll take that trip you’ve been planning to.

Aquarius Finance Today It is better you do not make major investment as the financial front looks moderate. It is better to follow how you’ve been going so far. If there have been losses in your financial planning, it is advised you take expert opinion.

Aquarius Family Today The family front looks very good today. You can expect an enjoyable atmosphere amongst your family members. Great things are waiting for you at home. You can expect good news, or an achievement from one of your family members as today seems a very good day. New beginnings are coming your way in your home.

Aquarius Career Today It is best if you will not take major steps or big decisions as your career front looks bad today so do not take big decisions. It is best you cooperate with your advisor as there can be unexpected things with close. If you’ve been waiting for a promotion, it is best if you keep working hard for it as a minor miss might delay it.

Aquarius Health Today Health looks promising for you today. There are no issues that you might face today and it is going to be pleasant for you. Keep up the good work that you’ve been doing in terms of your health. If you have a regime or routine, it is good that you’ve been following it. If in case you’re not getting the time to follow it, it is best you start following it.

Aquarius Love Life Today Your love life looks moderate so if you’ve been wanting to take your partner out or have been planning a proposal for some time, make sure you do it if both of you are on the same page as it might bring some bad reactions to it as well. You can plan something to make things more cheerful and better.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-25628

