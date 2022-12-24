Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 24, 2022: An intimate dinner

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Overall, it is going to be a mixed day for the Aquarius natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may do well on the family front, but long working hours and tight deadlines may leave you exhausted by the end of the day. Healthwise, you may feel fine and spread positivity all around. Some lifestyle changes may help you lead a healthier life. Meditation can become the key for maintaining relaxing and positive state of mind and body.

You may have an excellent day on the financial front. Some may invest in property or fitness equipment. Love birds may plan an intimate dinner. Everything seems okay, but avoid travelling today. There are chances of injuries or accidents, so drive safely.

What is there to reveal about the day?

Aquarius Finance Today:

Dear Aquarius, this is an excellent day on the financial front. You may get a profitable business deal and new clients may impress with your product quality or services. Some may also earn great profit by selling a house or plot.

Aquarius Family Today:

Someone in your family may recover from a prolonged health issue. Family business may flourish and increase family income. Wife or mother may cook something you like the most.

Aquarius Career Today:

Dear Aquarius, you can expect change in project you have been working on for a long time. Some may attain desired professional growth. Interns may earn their first stipend and feel more confident. Freshers may busy preparing for an important interview.

Aquarius Health Today:

It is going to be a very good day and you may focus only on good things. Some may also clear their backlogs. You may feel positive vibes and everything may go as per your plan.

Aquarius Love Life Today:

It may be quite romantic day. Your love life may seem content and peaceful. Finding true love for singles may be easy. Married couples may find time for each other and make some important decisions together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

