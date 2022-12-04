Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 4, 2022: Keep your health in check

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians, can expect a successful domestic front. Your family members may remain in a good mood, and they'll spread positivity around the house. If you're concerned about your health, this could help. Spending time with loved ones has the potential to improve one's mood. However, it could negatively impact your professional life. Your career could be jeopardised if you find yourself unable to concentrate on your job. Maintaining a steady financial status is good news. Your regular paycheck might not be enough, so you should look into other potential income opportunities. Maybe nothing exciting ever happens in your love life. Perhaps the two of you need to work together to arrange some exciting outings if you want to spice things up a bit. Getting away to a quiet place might help. If your family has any kind of property, you can expect to inherit it. Motivating students to get started on their schoolwork may be helpful.

Aquarius Finance Weekly

Aquarians, put off your plans to buy a piece of real estate until you're more financially stable. However, having another source of income increases the likelihood that your financial situation may remain stable.

Aquarius Family Weekly

The situation at home could improve. Home is where the heart is, and there may be quiet there. Celebrating a milestone event together can strengthen your friendship. Strangers from far away may bring good news from home.

Aquarius Career Weekly

There are creative ways to achieve financial security for Aquarius. To avoid arguments with your subordinates, however, you need to pay closer attention to your work. Not paying attention could get you in trouble. On the other hand, exercising courage and venturing out of your comfort zone can lead to a rewarding career.

Aquarius Health Weekly

Your body may remain fit and completely healthy. You may be filled with joy from the inside out. Still, you should make an effort to get in better shape. You've decided to go work out. You need to fill your diet with protein and nutritious foods.

Aquarius Love Life Weekly

Forgiveness may be the name of the game in your romantic life this week. If you can let go of your bitterness once and for all, you may find that you are once again capable of experiencing love and joy.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

