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    Aquarius Horoscope Today for March 27, 2026: Some tasks might require you to work additional hours

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Businessmen handling construction, transport, and textiles will sign new deals.

    Updated on: Mar 27, 2026 4:10 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your options open

    Despite minor friction in the love affair, you will see positive incidents in life. Handle the official tasks diligently to climb the ladder of success.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    You may meet someone special today, and may also be diplomatic in the love affair. Resolve every issue at the office to prove your potential. Avoid major investments, and health also demands more care.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    Pay more attention to the attitude in the love affair. You need to spare time for your lover. There will be minor hiccups in the form of a previous love affair. Avoid getting in touch with the ex-lover, which will create issues in the current love affair. Female natives may express their feelings to lovers today, and they can also expect the support of their parents. Long-distance relationships would need more conversations and making video calls today.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    No serious work-related issue will come up today. However, you need to be careful while interacting with clients as there can be communication-related troubles, especially with foreign clients. IT healthcare, banking, aviation, petroleum, electronics, and architecture professionals will see a tight schedule today. Some tasks will require you to work additional hours, and those who are leading a team or project will also need to keep the client informed about the updates. Businessmen handling construction, transport, and textiles will sign new deals.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    Consider settling the financial issues with friends today, while some females will also inherit a part of the property. You will repay a bank loan today and can also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or relative. Today is a good day to buy an electronic appliance or even a vehicle. Those who are in business need to be careful while making new partnerships today. You may also contribute money to a charity today.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    Pay attention to the lifestyle today. Avoid any form of argument or confrontation that may seriously impact mental health. You may develop body aches or pain in joints. This may be disturbing. Add more leafy vegetables to the diet and stay away from alcohol for a day. Spend time with the family in the evening. This will keep you calm and composed.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Aquarius Horoscope Today For March 27, 2026: Some Tasks Might Require You To Work Additional Hours

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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