Aquarius Horoscope Today, January 28, 2023: Be motivated by family

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It’s time to rejoice on your nest egg! Daily Astrological Predictions says, you have saved enough and now you can enjoy the luxuries. You have done quite well financially! You can think about leveraging your assets. You can even think of creating a retirement plan as you have enough saved up. You are full of vitality and vigor today as you try to better your lifestyle. Your body might feel quite energized today and you may indulge in some sporty activities. The day does indicate some hurdles at work today. You are likely to engage in a verbal conflict with a colleague and maybe in a bad mood. Your family is likely to make you feel better as you get your favorite home cooked meals today. Romantically, you feel a little ennui with your partner. It is advised to spice things up with them by going on a romantic holiday.

Aquarius Finance Today

This can be a comfortable time financially. You can think of spending some money in charitable deeds. You can also indulge in luxuries as you have enough saved up for future emergencies.

Aquarius Family Today

Your family is likely to extend heartiest support today. An advice from a senior family member can really put make you feel motivated. There is calm and peace in in your household today with positive energies in the environment.

Aquarius Career Today

You might be in a foul mood today as you get into a fight with a colleague. Some petty politics is likely to keep you occupied at work. Your professional life may be full of unexpected hurdles today.

Aquarius Health Today

You may experience a spiritual bent today and think about delving into spiritual arts and literature. You can think of channelizing your energy in some artistic arena as your creative pursuits are at its peak.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may enjoy a spirited romance as you try to spark some passion in your relationship. You can think of going on a weekend escape with your partner and let things steam off naturally.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

