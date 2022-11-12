Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 12, 2022: Stars are indicating success

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It seems to be a good day. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may achieve your goals on the career front and it may be due to your improved skills and personality. Those who have been planning to change jobs, they may go for it as stars indicate success on the professional front. Your stable financial condition may allow you to spend money on material things. You may also plan to spend on car, stocks, electronics and property.

Some may go on trips with loved ones and enjoy their stay in a luxurious hotel. Healthwise, you may feel fine, but you should be cautious if you are allergic to something. You should work on your issues with your love partner in order to get your love life back on track. Parents may seek your presence in a family event, so be prepared for it.

What is there to reveal about the day?

Aquarius Finance Today:

You may have stable financial condition. Some may invest in property and contemplate to invest in stocks in the coming days. You may also pay for higher studies of your children. You may gift something precious to your siblings.

Aquarius Family Today:

You may take break from work and spend time with loved ones. Parents may force you to do something against your will and it may freak you out.

Aquarius Career Today:

Good news regarding your promotion or transfer is indicated. Freelancers, property dealers and travel agents may have a lucky day. Businesspersons may find ways to boost sales.

Aquarius Health Today:

You should pay attention towards the health of parent. Some may try to boost their immunity using natural ways. You may set your long term and short-term fitness goals today and make a strategy to achieve them.

Aquarius Love Life Today:

Your past love affairs may become cause of tension between you and your beloved. Some married couples may find it hard to solve complicated issues and seek assistance from a marriage counsellor.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

