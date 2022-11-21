Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 21, 2022: Give time to your partner

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Every choice Aquarians make today is likely to turn out well. Success in the professional world is possible. Expect some time off from your busy work schedule today. Because of this, you'll be able to devote more time to your favorite pastime. You may gain more prestige and honor, and your fortune may not diminish. It seems likely that your marriage may continue to thrive thanks to your positive outlook and willingness to help others. Your health as a whole could benefit from a vigorous exercise regimen. The conditions are ideal for academic pursuits for Aquarius natives. The stars encourage you to broaden the scope of your efforts. It might help them out in the end. You may have the chance to take a short trip. That's something that could help out businesspeople all around. You can easily take advantage of any new real estate deals that come your way. Contracts with foreign clients and in foreign markets can bring in a lot of money right now.

Aquarius Finance Today

New opportunities may rear their heads today, and Aquarius natives should jump on them. This can be a brief time of bounty for you, so make the most of it. Accumulating wealth and financial security are both possible outcomes today.

Aquarius Family Today

Aquarius individuals’ home life may go through some ups and downs. Family members may have different viewpoints on certain issues, which may cause friction in your relationships. Keeping your cool in the face of adversity is essential today.

Aquarius Career Today

It’s time to start making moves, Aquarians. You're likely to be presented with a favorable chance to advance in your chosen field. Although you may earn the admiration and respect of your coworkers, it is vital that you don't overload yourself with additional responsibilities.

Aquarius Health Today

Today is going to be a good day for your physical and mental health. Some of your previous health problems may also improve. Altering your diet and cutting out junk food may be top priorities for Aquarius natives.

Aquarius Love Life Today

A new baby can be a welcomed addition to the married Aquarius couple's life. Those nursing a broken heart can be on the mend. Give up your bitterness for good, and you'll make room for new sources of joy in your heart.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

