Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 21, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You find yourself energetic today and may overdo the workout bit. Rising expenditure can alarm some. There may be few takers for your creative talents, so look at other avenues too. A peculiar habit of yours can come under the scanner on the home front. Some of you can do extensive travelling today and enjoy it too!

Love Focus: You can be selfish and un-giving in love, but remember, romance is not one-way traffic.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. You will be able to stabilize the financial front. Professionals will need to broaden their client base for getting better opportunities. You can become desperate to raise the quality of life of someone you are close to. Those trying to travel overseas can face visa related difficulties. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long.

Love Focus: Positive signals can be expected from an opposite camp for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Taking on too much work can play on your health. Financial crunch can cramp your lifestyle. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. Don’t reject out of hand a constructive suggestion of a family member. Time and money are likely to be wasted on a business trip as nothing comes of it. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: Romance threatens to lose its charm for you, if you don’t do something about it fast.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. A scheme you have invested in is likely to give good returns. Workload at the office may prevent you to spend time with family. Despite someone’s ugly mood, you will manage to keep the domestic atmosphere light. Those driving will need to keep their eyes on the road and avoid recklessness.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you is likely to shower his or her affections.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those ailing can expect to be taken care of well. You can burn your fingers by trusting someone with your money. You are set to enjoy the fruits of labour on the professional front. Some of you can waste a lot of time on trivial family issues. Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: Share your feelings with the one you love to lighten your mind.

Lucky Number: 6 & 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown & Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some of you will manage to pay the last instalment of a loan. Half-measures on the health front are not advised. The kind of tasks you are being assigned at work will certainly take you up the career path. Elders may feel their authority being undermined in household matters. Getting a cold shoulder on the romantic front will hurt.

Love Focus: Getting a cold shoulder on the romantic front will hurt.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Earning on the side will help achieve financial independence. A disturbing element at office may disrupt your normal routine and waste your time. Regular workouts may be needed for those leading a sedentary life. You can take upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places.

Love Focus: A relationship is poised to grow stronger as lover opens his or her heart to you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Problems on the health front will soon become a thing of the past for some. A financial bungling threatens to draw you to its epicenter. Those seeking a change on the work front will not be disappointed. Homemakers will remain busy, but still find time for some idle gossip! Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution.

Love Focus: You will need to keep moodiness in check on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. Repaying a loan will not pose any problems. Your judgement is likely to be on the dot in solving a contentious issue on the professional front. Good advice will work like magic on a family youngster going wayward. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: It is best to shed inhibitions and openly express your feelings for someone you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon & Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A monetary boon from an unexpected source will be most welcome. A lingering ailment can flare up, if neglected. Someone on the work front is out to get you, so watch your step. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your academic pursuits can take a romantic turn!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some of you will fight an infection successfully. Efforts for improving your financial condition will show positive signs. Acting as a mediator in a man management situation at work is indicated. You can neglect family in your rush to achieve something big. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and those feeling under the cloud on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown & Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Monetary gains are likely for those in medical or legal professions. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. A new venture is likely to face many hiccups. You can expect to have fun time at home all by yourself. A drive is likely to prove refreshing for those feeling a bit stressed out. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: First time lovers can take some time in getting comfortable with lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

