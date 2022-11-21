Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 21, 2022: Have faith in yourself

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittariusnatives may encounter some difficulties in finishing the work by the due date today. Don't panic, and try to simplify your plans. Everything may get better very soon. Some good financial news, however, may help lighten your mood. Your salary is expected to rise steadily over time. You inspire trust in others because of your self-assurance and dependability. Also, you might get better at making choices. Success in romantic endeavours is also predicted for today. It would be wonderful to have a harmonious family life. The people you get in touch with or meet are wonderful friends who are sympathetic and patient. Some Sagittarius may go on brief excursions. These trips could lead to your ultimate success. Potentially lucrative work ahead for realtors. A huge real estate deal could be a windfall for them.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Rewards from a new revenue source may remain high for Sagittarius natives. There's a chance you'll be able to settle any outstanding debts. The unexpected influx of cash may put an end to your financial worries. With substantial savings, you should continue to enjoy a secure financial situation.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your parents may encourage you to resolve whatever problems you're having. Your spirits may rise, and domestic bliss is more than likely to follow through. You never know when one of your younger siblings might land a dream job with a well-known company. Holiday cheer could be the norm at home.

Sagittarius Career Today

Today's workplace may present obstacles that prevent you from finishing your tasks. Frustration is a common side effect of overwork. You should talk to older people about your issues and ask for help if you need it. Avoid repeating the same errors you've already learned before.

Sagittarius Health Today

Sagittarius natives need to be more vigilant about their health. Maintain a regular workout schedule. Resist the temptation of junk food. Take care of your eating habits; otherwise, you may face acidity or gastric problems.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Sagittarians who take the plunge and get hitched have a better shot at finding domestic bliss. They can expect their partner to reap the same rewards and recognition at work. Today, you may feel courageous and assured due to your trust in your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

