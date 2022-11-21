Leo Horoscope Today, November 21, 2022: Keep a positive outlook

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Good fortune may shine on Leo natives today. Discover your true strengths and what drives you today. The situation at work may improve for those who have been having issues. You could use some positive thinking to accomplish everything you set out to do. Get professional assistance in putting your financial plans into action. Your romantic endeavours may most likely be fruitful. Those who have previously struggled with health issues can look forward to making positive strides toward a full recovery. A cautious approach may be required when dealing with family matters. Leo natives may decide to buy or invest in some real estate in the future. In the long run, it could be very profitable. Youngsters may arrange a trip with their peers. The key to a stress-free trip is planning ahead. Leo students who want to study abroad should be persistent and keep up their good work. You may soon achieve your goals.

Leo Finance Today

Today is probably a good day financially for Leo natives. You should apply for a loan at the bank if you need money. Loaned funds may also be returned to you. In addition, Leo businesspeople can expect to see an increase in contract extensions and new business deals.

Leo Family Today

Taking care of your ageing relatives is vital because they may be experiencing health problems. Disputes with your mother's side of the family are also possible. Resolve the argument in a levelheaded manner to avoid further escalation.

Leo Career Today

Getting a new job or finally getting that promotion can also significantly boost Leo's income. If you're lucky, new work opportunities may come in and help you keep your job. You won't be disappointed if you have tried unconventional methods to get things done.

Leo Health Today

A new exercise routine is likely to leave Leo natives feeling refreshed and energized. Advice from a professional may help you get the body you want. Some of you, by now, may have a much clearer idea of your abilities and the extent to which your stamina has served you.

Leo Love Life Today

Romantically inclined Leo natives, you should try something different. Perhaps sharing something new may rekindle the passion in your relationship. Marriage brings with it the expectation of parenthood for the newlyweds.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

