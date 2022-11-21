Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today, November 21, 2022: You may get promoted!

Virgo Horoscope Today, November 21, 2022: You may get promoted!

Published on Nov 21, 2022

Horoscope Today for November 21 to read the daily astrological prediction for Virgo. Do not try to alter your routine; instead, strive to be novel and imaginative in all aspects of your life.

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

It's likely Virgo natives’ hard work may pay off well. As a result of your hard work, you may get a job promotion. Important choices may become crystal clear to you. Your business sense and preferences may be excellent today. An uptick in your salary is imminent. Do not try to alter your routine; instead, strive to be novel and imaginative in all aspects of your life. The household may have a joyful vibe. However, there still may be difficulties in a married couple's life. Mind your language if you want to keep the peace. It is recommended that those Virgo natives thinking about attending a university must go for it. This change may prove to be a good one. A favourable time for Virgos planning international travel is now. They could end up successful and happy. In order to maintain cordial relationships with their renters, landlords may need to be flexible.

Virgo Finance Today

Virgo business owners can anticipate increased access to new markets. If you keep your expectations low, you'll have a lot of doorways to explore. Don't sit on unpaid financial claims that could soon be resolved favourably.

Virgo Family Today

A happy occasion can be planned at the home of Virgo natives. Those who haven't tied the knot yet can anticipate a marriage proposal from someone they know and trust. You'll get along well with your parents and siblings, and everyone may enjoy spending time together.

Virgo Career Today

Better communication skills could help you make a good impression on your superiors. It's likely that those working for you may take motivation from seeing how hard you work. They might gush over you and say nice things.

Virgo Health Today

Spiritual pursuits are something Virgo natives can pursue today. It's essential to see a doctor even for seemingly minor health problems. Today is a high-risk day for injuring your knees or ankles.

Virgo Love Life Today

The strength of your marriage may be put to the test today, and you should avoid taking a hostile stance in the event of a disagreement. Put an end to picking holes in your partner. Don't tell everyone you know about your romantic relationship. It could potentially bring shame to our family.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Monday, November 21, 2022
