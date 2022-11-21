Pisces Horoscope Today, November 21, 2022: Good things are coming

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces natives may build a positive reputation with their care and concern for their family members. The earlier part of today is likely to test your patience and management skills. Although the day is favourable, do not submit any work without scrutinizing every detail. Make that risky business move with your international client right now. Don't let cross-border communication break down! Some of you may feel drawn to spiritual practices. You may also come across an opportunity to go on a long-distance, work-related journey. You may be required to work harder and put in the effort to make your journey successful. You can consider renting a property to improve your income. You may even find suitable tenants. Students preparing for competitive examinations may lack the confidence to achieve their goals. They are advised to work harder and burn the midnight oil.

Pisces Finance Today

Successful business deals are often the result of collaboration. Now is an ideal time to move forward with negotiations for any kind of partnership, but especially one with a foreign company. A new client can bring exciting financial opportunities to your business.

Pisces Family Today

Shared experiences may make Pisceans more compassionate toward their younger sibling. If your kids follow your advice, they'll probably do really well. They might have good fortune if they decide to try their luck in a foreign country.

Pisces Career Today

There may be times in your professional life when you are unable to fully utilize your abilities because of external factors. The implications for your career advancement are unclear. If you make a mistake at work, it's in your best interest to own up to it and take responsibility for it.

Pisces Health Today

Pisces natives may start paying more attention to issues of faith. They may devote significant time and energy to religious pursuits. Some may be worrying a lot lately about their weight. As a result, you are more likely to resume your regular exercise routine.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your marriage may remain somewhat routine and uninteresting. A lot of effort may be required to keep the peace. Candlelight dinners and long car rides with romantic music are two great ideas for surprising your special someone. Your romantic bond is likely to improve as a result.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

