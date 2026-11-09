Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 9, 2026: A joyful conversation may open space for a new beginning in your life today

A trimmed household budget or a tight conversation about money will occupy part of your day, even as fresh business possibilities look promising. Saturn in Pisces, your second house, is retrograde in the final phase of Sade Sati, placing weight on family resources and speech; this closing stretch is easing. You will feel the pressure most clearly when an ordinary household choice calls for agreement. Watch sharp words when the discussion becomes personal. Elsewhere, the mood is more expansive. A religious activity may draw your involvement, and you will feel interested in something that gives the day a larger meaning. Support from your children is likely to lift your spirits. The contrast will be noticeable: a practical family concern will ask for care, while learning and affection will give you plenty to feel hopeful about.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Love matters are favored, and closeness with your spouse will increase. A conversation will feel more affectionate, making it easier to enjoy each other’s company amid household concerns. Support from your children is likely to bring a particularly warm family moment. Their progress will give you something encouraging to talk about together, helping the home feel more united. You will value the sense that people close to you are involved in your happiness. For those in love, the day brings a receptive emotional mood, with time together feeling worthwhile. Shared interest in a meaningful activity may also give affection a comfortable setting.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Children’s studies are likely to show good results, bringing reassurance to a matter that has held your attention. The Moon in Libra in your ninth house all day brings learning, an elder or teacher, and a good mood for study. You will want to understand the reasoning behind what you are being taught, and a useful explanation will hold your interest. The Sun in Libra, your ninth house, is debilitated and puts authority, seniors and self-respect in focus. Guidance will make you think about how confidently you express your own understanding. Businesspeople can confidently start new ventures today; the day favors taking a sound beginning seriously. A clear purpose will help connect that enterprise with the practical work it requires. Study and professional planning both benefit from your willingness to learn.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Family finances will call for a closer conversation, with a budget adjustment likely to make current priorities clearer. You will be conscious of how a spending choice affects everyone at home. At the same time, the favorable opening for a business venture gives financial planning a forward-looking dimension. A new beginning is supported, while the household still has its existing needs. Keeping those two areas distinct will make the discussion easier to follow. The day favors knowing what is available for daily life before deciding what belongs to a new enterprise. You will feel more settled once the immediate limits are understood.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Health is likely to remain stable, allowing you to take part in the day’s activities at a comfortable pace. Your mood will improve through learning and supportive family moments. A religious activity, if it draws you in, will offer a welcome interval for reflection. You will feel better when the day contains something beyond practical calculation. Ordinary routines will suit you, and there is no need to make the schedule more demanding to feel productive. By evening, the warmth of a close relationship will be one of the day’s most reassuring experiences.
Tip for the Day: Keep family money conversations gentle, and leave room for affection afterward.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More