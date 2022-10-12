Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 12, 2022: Career likely to go smooth

Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 12, 2022: Career likely to go smooth

Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 1 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aquarius.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 12, 2022 Luck helps Aquarians in attaining prosperity, especially in financial matters today.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius, your monetary front may be favorable and may bring you decent margins. Daily Astrological PrYou may love to explore new ways to earn more money. You may have support of your family. Your career may go smooth. You may not bother much about others and may focus on your work. Your aspirations may be limited and you may have peace inside you. Health may improve as you may take care of your diet. You may eat more of fruits and vegetables. Keeping yourself hydrated may improve your health. Your partner may praise you for your morality and clarity of thoughts.

Aquarius Finance Today

Aquarius, you may look at owning a new residential property. Your finances may show a tremendous increase. There may be a strong chance of getting solid gains today if you are into stocks.

Aquarius Family Today

You may get to know some good news from one of your close relatives. You may enjoy some time in the evening with family members and this may bring immense pleasure. You may make a constant effort to keep your family together and this may bring success and happiness on the family front.

Aquarius Career Today

You may try talking to new people to get your things done. You may be honest in what you do and may not manipulate things. You may be happy with what you have achieved in life. Peace and contentment in life may be most important to you, Aquarius.

Aquarius Health Today

You may make an effort to keep your body hydrated as this may help you in controlling ageing. You may avoid fatty and fried food as you want to look good and wish to have glowing skin. You may also change your working style for the betterment of your health.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Aquarius, you and your partner may grow much closer and may have a more intimate relationship. You may feel more compassion into your interaction with your partner. You may not think much of what a perfect romantic relationship might be; instead, you may just enjoy it.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
