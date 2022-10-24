Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 24, 2022: Positive vibes all around

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius, any past tensions that may had given you sleepless nights may vanish. Today may be an excellent day on the financial front as you may get good returns by selling a property. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your parents may transfer an ancestral property to your name. Your family may encourage you to achieve your life goals. You may be fortunate as they may never let you down. On the career front, your efforts may impress the clients and they may approach you to complete an important task. Your good health may keep your mind full of ideas and thoughts. You may feel positive vibes all around.



Aquarius Finance Today

Aquarius, you may start some new innovative business with the help of your partner. This may improve your funds in near future. A scheme in which you had invested may mature today. Business venture undertaken with great fanfare may make pick up at a good pace.

Aquarius Family Today

You may receive a piece of good news and this may spread happiness in the family. You may feel somewhat bored of the daily grind. There may be a minor misunderstanding in the family but you may easily restore things back to normal.

Aquarius Career Today

Dear Aquarius, things may go as you have planned. You may progress in your work without any support. Your intelligence may take you up the ladder at a very fast pace. You may have a reason to celebrate your growth today.

Aquarius Health Today

You may feel fine and there may not be any health issues. Your healthy mind and body may make you feel good about everything around you. You may relish interesting things happening around you. You may meet your old friends and this may do good to your health.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Some unfavorable planetary alignment today may provoke misinterpretation between you and your partner. There may be no emotional or physical intimacy. You may feel depressed and lonely as things may not be in your control. You may miss wonderful times you had in past. You may try to do some interesting things to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

