Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 24, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. Keeping good health may become an obsession with some. Routine job may seem a drag and tempt you to shirk work. A celebration at home can keep you engaged. A leisure trip is foreseen and will help ease your mind. Tackling things well on the academic front will not be too difficult for some.

Love Focus: Someone you have a crush on can give positive indications on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Ignoring a minor ailment will be like inviting trouble on the health front. Soundness of an investment needs to be looked into, before going ahead with it. Things start looking up on the professional front. Good advice and a helpful attitude will make a positive difference in the life of a family elder. Those using congested roads need to be vigilant at all times.

Love Focus: Those in love can face a hard time explaining their absence to lover!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. A challenge on the financial front will need to be handled competently. Your intelligence and tact will keep you a step ahead of rivals on the professional front. Family may force you to participate in a family event despite your reluctance. Those undertaking a journey are assured of a smooth ride.

Love Focus: Chances of a friendship blossoming into romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. Those investing in popular schemes can find themselves on a sound footing. A senior at work can deliberately ignore you. Changes being brought about on the home front will meet your expectations. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread a bit carefully.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

There are chances of some reverses for those who have gone in for risky investments. If a persistent ailment had been your worry in the past, you can bid it adieu for good. All will not be hunky dory on the professional or academic front. Friends or relations can invite you to their place for meal. Stars look favourable for those planning to set out on a long journey.

Love Focus: Take care of what you say or do, as lover seems overly sensitive today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink & Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape. Your financial condition remains in the pink of health. A wrong initiative taken on the work front may haunt you afterwards. You are likely to welcome the change that has been initiated at home. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. Steady progress is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love can feel desperate.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to choose some good options on the health front. Good earning opportunities will be near enough for you to seize them. You will need to keep your priorities right on the professional front. You can have a difference of opinion with a parent regarding your personal life. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. Your networking on the academic front is likely to remove many obstacles.

Love Focus: Beauty care will keep some in the reckoning on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may resolve to come back in shape and take up a fitness course. You manage to stabilise expenses and bring yourself into the saving mode. A lot of activity is foreseen on the work front and you will be right in the midst of it! Someone close may spend time with you doing fun things. An out of town trip that you had planned may be postponed or cancelled.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. It is still not time to reap the dividends of previous investments. Things look up for you on the professional front, as you improve your performance. Remaining away from all domestic controversies will help retain your peace of mind. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Keeping lover in a happy mood will be especially important today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

There is still more wait for those expecting an increment. You will finally be able to realise your dream on the professional front. There is a good chance of reaping the benefits of a changed diet. Dull family life may make you yearn for a change. You will need to be especially careful while driving at night.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take your love to a new level.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Don’t indulge in excesses if you want to keep your health intact. A windfall by way of inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. A job switch promises better working hours and added perks. There is much to do on the home front, but you may not feel up to it. Planning a trip with family and friends is possible. Remaining focussed will not prove too difficult for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance may not rock despite your valiant attempts!

Lucky Number: 9 & 18

Lucky Colour: Pink & Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Adequate rest will become essential for those wedded to workouts. Your investments are likely to pull substantial returns. Your luck finally shines and helps you bag a lucrative career option. You can have a love-hate relationship with a family member. Frequent travelers will need to cater to the weather to remain fit. A property issue will require your consent before it is decided in anyone’s favour.

Love Focus: The one you love may become incommunicado for no rhyme or reason.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

