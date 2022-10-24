Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 24, 2022: Chronic health issues may resolve

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius, today you may enjoy your professional and personal life. Your network may help you to complete your delayed projects. You may amplify the prestige of your company. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your relations with your boss may get a sudden boost. Your seniors may promise a wonderful increment in your salary. Learning new skills may keep you fully occupied. You may spend your hard-earned money in buying some worthless stuff, it may be good if you may try to avoid depicting this kind of spendthrift behavior. New sources of income may open for you today. Your past investments may now start paying in terms of profits.



Sagittarius Finance Today

You may get a loan approved instantly. You may feel completely satisfied with regards to your economic condition. You may take some important financial decisions very fast. These may give you huge benefits.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may work at enhancing love in every relation at home. Health issues related to elders at home may get resolved. This may keep your mind relaxed. Children may plan to go out with you on an overseas tour. You may work on organizing a party at home.

Sagittarius Career Today

Dear Sagittarius, your performance at work may be par excellence and you may expect some promotion or transfer to a better location in terms of gains. You may also make an effort to change the current job.



Sagittarius Health Today

Your enthusiasm and morale may remain high and this may keep you mentally relaxed. Chronic health issues may be resolved today, which may make you happy. You may feel energetic and may turn disciplined towards diet, exercise and medicine. The ailments that you may be suffering from may start to disappear.



Sagittarius Love Life Today

Sagittarius on the romantic front, you may be expected to fulfill the expectations of your partner. A treat from your lover may make your day. You may do small things for beloved and this gesture may make love stronger. You may make a genuine effort to take your relationship to the next level.



Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

