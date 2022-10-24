Virgo Horoscope Today, October 24, 2022: You may make some extra money

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Dear Virgo, you may take a lead in all financial deals. With an increase in income, you may increase your monthly budget as well. Your family may love this luxury spending. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may visit a temple to seek the blessings of God. You may decide to donate a certain amount of your saving. Your family may be in close connect with you on all domestic matters. Your rapport with your spouse or beloved may grow stronger. You may share a good understanding with her/him on a personal level. You may realize the importance of good health. Your exercise routine may be an inspiration to others in the family.

Virgo Finance Today

Virgo, you may experience higher inflow of money and you may gain income through different sources. You may make some extra money through trading if you have invested in real estate. There may be peace with regards to money.

Virgo Family Today

Your strong willpower and blessings from elders may protect you from any critical situation. Your bonding with your spouse may grow stronger today. You may find yourself busy in other domestic issues. You may spend more time with your children when you may understand the importance of parental care in their lives.

Virgo Career Today

Dear Virgo, your focus towards your goals would not be clear to you. You may be running behind too many things. You may need to realize that building a career takes time and may not be one day’s activity. You may have to put extra effort to improve upon your mistakes in the past.



Virgo Health Today

You may not have to worry for your health as you may enjoy good immunity and balanced physique. All your efforts to keep fit may take pace. You may feel motivated to move forward. You may gain popularity because of religiously following a strict discipline to keep fit.

Virgo Love Life Today

You may feel excited with regards to your love life. There may be some romantic moments with your beloved. Your morale may increase and your speech behavior may be attractive to your beloved.



Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

