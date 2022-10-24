Taurus Horoscope Today, October 24, 2022: You may feel lucky in relationships

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Dear Taurus, you may experience some differences in opinion with business partners or relationships but your patience may help you and take you out of this crisis. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may expect to hear some good news on the financial front. Your parents' may be in good health and you may feel relaxed on this front. People close to you may support you in all your decisions. Conflicts over property with siblings may get resolved today. You may decide to move to a new location for a better job. You may urge a promotion in your job. You may get incentives in terms of rewards.

Taurus Finance Today

With stable finances, you may come up with innovative plans to start a new project. You may be ready to create a good flow chart of the project with the help of an associate. You may decide not to discuss your investment plan with anyone.

Taurus Family Today

Taurus, you may feel lucky in relationships. You may cooperate with family members. There may be an increase in trust of everyone. You may spend some money to buy art related stuff, art objects or household items, which may extend your social respect.

Taurus Career Today

An amazing day at work Taurus as your confidence may get better. You may follow your instincts before making any difficult decisions at work. You may expand your network, which may provide you benefits in the near future professionally.

Taurus Health Today

You may feel a decrease in your inner strength and vital energy. Your recent health problems may trouble you again. You may be a victim of sleeplessness. Anxiety and restlessness may cause anxiety in your behavior. You may need to work towards mental peace and inner happiness.



Taurus Love Life Today

You may not enjoy your happy times with your partner. You may plan to spend time with him/her but some unexpected problem may creep in and spoil your plan. There may be some difference of opinion between you and your partner. The day may be tensed and full of anxiety.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

