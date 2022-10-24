Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today, October 24, 2022: Your losses may turn into profits

Gemini Horoscope Today, October 24, 2022: Your losses may turn into profits

horoscope
Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 24 to read the daily astrological prediction for Gemini. Your dedication at work may be good, you may be focused on your goals.

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 24, 2022: Dear Gemini, you may keep a steady balance between your expenses and income.
Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 24, 2022: Dear Gemini, you may keep a steady balance between your expenses and income.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)
Dear Gemini, you may keep a steady balance between your expenses and income. This may help you make more money out of your earning. Your losses may turn into profits, which may improve your financial status. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may get introduced toa new partnership and this may grow your business. However, things may be difficult at home as many fronts may seem to open-up at the same time. You may need patience to make your own business or work plans. You may get help from your contacts. You may expect some changes in your place or position in the workplace in terms of promotion. Your team may support you to create success in the project, which may keep your spirit fresh.

Gemini Finance Today
Gemini, you may control your spending on unnecessary things and this may increase your savings. Your previous investment may begin to pay dividends starting today.

Gemini Family Today
Family problems may continue to bother you. You may think of a change of location. Property problems may not seem to get solved soon. Children may find it difficult to commute to school. You may not understand how to solve all domestic issues.

Gemini Career Today
Dear Gemini, your boss may be happy with your performance. You may get new job responsibilities through promotion. You may keep yourself busy in your work to avoid unnecessary conflicts in personal life. Your dedication at work may be good, you may be focused on your goals.

Gemini Health Today
You may feel relaxed on the health front as your old ailment may slowly stop troubling you. You may deviate from allopathy to yoga and natural sciences to improve your condition. You may be happy not have any side-effects of medicines. Daily exercise may do wonders to your well-being.

Gemini Love Life Today
You may enjoy some romantic moments with your life partner, which may improve harmony in domestic life. If unmarried, then you may find a partner today. Love birds may enjoy quality moments. You may take an important decision about marriage with the help of friends.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs zodiac sign astrology daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope gemini + 4 more
sun signs zodiac sign astrology daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope gemini + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out