Aquarius Horoscope Today, September 19, 2022: Will Monday kickstart a good week?

AQUARIUS(Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarius, today may be a good day to invest in the stock market. You may make good money if you plan to buy a commercial property. You may plan some family activity today. You may try to get a much-needed dose of nature during this quality time. You may have to work hard to meet the deadline of your project. You may find the day quite busy with regards to work. You may have some positive discussions with your managers. Aquarius, today may be the day to start taking the necessary steps to start a healthier lifestyle. You may draw inspiration from someone close to you. Your partner may help you in this stay-fit journey. There may be complete coordination between the two of you.

Aquarius Finance Today You may feel glad that your finances may be in an expanding mode today. You may take complete advantage of this now. You may apply for a sizeable loan for buying a new home or a vehicle and you may get this loan quite easily.

Aquarius Family Today Aquarius, as you have ignored your family for some time, today may be the day to redress the balance. You may go for a picnic or other group outdoor activity. Any such thing may be great fun with family members.

Aquarius Career Today You may have to maintain momentum in professional endeavors. Your work may remain the same. You may try to focus more on your professional life. There are chances that you may get new projects to work on.

Aquarius Health Today You may realize that you need to institute some drastic changes in your lifestyle and dietary pattern. Aquarius, today may be the day when you may start to implement this change in your life and this may surprise you by bringing out a wonderful you.

Aquarius Love Life Today You may be emotional about your life and your loved one. You may understand her/his perspective and may work accordingly. You may not be biased on any matter with him/her. Your loving and affectionate nature may be a constant support to your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

