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Aquarius Horoscope Today, September 24, 2026: Strong energy may open doors, while careful choices keep you on track

Aquarius Horoscope Today: People are likely to notice you, ask for your input or treat your decisions as important, bringing satisfaction as well as pressure.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026, 03:58:11 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Aquarius (Jan 21- Feb 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Aquarius Horoscope (Canva)
Aquarius Horoscope (Canva)

You are more visible today, but that does not mean every feeling is settled. The Moon remains in Aquarius in your first house, so your mood, body language, instincts and immediate choices shape the tone of the day. Morning hours may make you energetic, opinionated and eager to get things moving, while later you may become more reflective and unsure about whom to trust or what to conclude. That contrast is normal, so do not label the day too quickly. People are likely to notice you, ask for your input or treat your decisions as important, bringing satisfaction as well as pressure.

If you run a business, deal with clients or handle public-facing work, this visibility can help with enquiries or fresh orders, but clarity must come before commitment. Saturn in Pisces, your second house, asks for disciplined speech, careful budgeting and responsibility toward family or savings. Rahu in Aquarius, your first house, and Ketu in Leo, your seventh house, increase personal intensity while making relationships and negotiations less predictable, so patience and self-awareness are essential.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Relationship matters may feel slightly uneven, not because affection is missing, but because your mind can swing between confidence and doubt. If you are partnered, do not assume your partner understands every unstated feeling today. Spell out what you mean, especially around plans, boundaries or a pending decision. A calm conversation can prevent confusion from turning into distance.

This can be a strong working day if you direct your energy well. People may turn to you for a decision, sign-off, negotiation or visible contribution, and you are well placed to respond with maturity. Mars supports your work zone, which is useful for tackling pending tasks, tighter deadlines and practical competition, but it can also make you impatient with slower colleagues.

Students may feel mentally alert, though not always consistent, so structure is important. Break the day into defined targets instead of relying on mood. Businesspersons can find new leads or clearer responses from buyers, provided quotations, delivery terms and follow-ups are handled carefully. If you are considering an investment connected to work growth, research thoroughly, limit risk and avoid impulsive moves based on excitement alone.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial judgment needs calm thinking today. There may be promising discussions around income, orders or future gains, but avoid treating early interest as confirmed money. Budgeting, price comparison and reading the fine print matter more than appearances. If you are tempted by speculation or a quick-return idea, slow down and study the risk properly before putting funds in.

Necessary spending on work tools, commuting or daily needs can be justified if it supports efficiency, but emotional spending is better postponed. Family discussions around money may require diplomacy. A measured approach will help you enjoy the day’s openings without creating tomorrow’s pressure.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your energy is noticeable, but it can become scattered if you overcommit. Tension may show up as restlessness, shallow breathing or trouble switching off by evening. Keep meals regular, reduce unnecessary screen time and make space between major tasks instead of jumping from one demand to another.

Even fifteen minutes of fresh air can reset your mood. If self-doubt appears, do not answer it by pushing harder. A steadier pace will protect both your nerves and your judgment, and better sleep tonight will matter more than extra hustle.

Tip for the Day:

Let confidence lead, but give important decisions one extra round of thought.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Aquarius Horoscope Today, September 24, 2026: Strong energy may open doors, while careful choices keep you on track
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