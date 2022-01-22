Aquarius relationship traits: Find out who they are most compatible in love with

The eleventh sun sign Aquarius is known to be the best partner in all aspects. Aquarians despise lying and cheating, and you also avoid borrowing and lynching. People who fall under his sign tend to have a promising nature. You are often credited for being idealists, you carry the most proactive and intellectual personality.

When you talk about love and compatibility with other sun signs then your love meter shows the highest percentage with Gemini and Libra, Aries and Sagittarius. Read out the reasons why and in what ways these signs do gets compatible with you.

Who is a good or bad match for Aquarius?

Aquarius & Aries

A dynamic pair! You both tend to enjoy your love relationship because of your similarities. You both will never struggle for your originality and fresh ideas as you both are a solve makers. Optimism, mutual respect, and appreciation flow in the relationship of ever Aquarius and Aries. However, Aries may find Aquarius to be insensitive and that can be problematic times. A fascinating and friendly bond is what you both create whenever you are paired as a couple.

Aquarius and Taurus

There is very little in common between an Aquarius and Taurus on the emotional front but if these zodiacs get hooked up as a pair, it might prove highly fruitful on the business front. The bond is unconventional in all respects as the practical Taurus might always feel a bit flustered by the quirky Aquarian. Nevertheless, there is a burning desire for these highly ambitious zodiacs to succeed in life, which might be the catalyst to glue them together in a relationship.

Aquarius & Gemini

You both belong to the air sign group and can have opposite characters and have your own rules and ideologies. Aquarians, like to be around people while Gemini people like eccentricity and originality. On one side Gemini is sharply witty and an excellent conversationalist which usually ends to make a good impression on people whereas, Aquarius is very humorous and is the happiest when you meet a wide variety of people. Together you both always build a well-balanced relationship as intellectually have a very good bond.

Aquarius and Cancer

Compatibility between these two sun signs won’t be one bit easy as it is a case of opposites of the zodiacs coming together. The unconventional and open Aquarians might find it hard to gel with a highly emotional Cancerian who likes to hide their feelings. The progressive Aquarians will need to adjust to the slightly sedate and laid-back attitude of a Cancerian. If these zodiacs can shed a few of their inherent traits, they can strike a good chord.

Aquarius and Leo

Opposites do attract each other and this very much holds true for Aquarius and Leo. The of the zodiacs can come together to form a highly energetic and purposeful relationship. There is mutual admiration aplenty in this partnership as both these signs radiate a lot of positivity and energy in their ways. Their never-ending zeal to be creative, independent and experimental makes these two blends perfectly. Leaning on each other’s strengths can make their compatibility congenial in all respects.

Aquarius and Virgo

A love relationship between these two zodiacs can be built on the foundation of serving humanity. Both Aquarius and Virgo share a common quality of being extremely practical and determined to achieve their set goals in life. However, an Aquarius needs to fend off their independent and aloof attitude to draw closer to a more emotionally connected and caring Virgo. Virgo might lend their practical to the idealistic Aquarians in realizing their vision.

Aquarius & Libra

You are usually tagged as a power couple! The love compatibility between you both is very good as you both have a cooperative bond. The tremendous strength and numerous opportunities make our bond he powerful one. Liberians like to maintain a harmonious lifestyle, and usually look at things keenly while Aquarians like the freedom and cooperation Libra gives them. Together you both are a great pair.

Aquarius and Scorpio

When a reserved Scorpion develops a liking for a more friendly Aquarius, a fascinating yet unusual relationship is very much on the cards as they get into a love tangle. Strikingly different personalities with contrasting viewpoints to life, these zodiacs can overcome their differences with their strong willpower. Scorpio’s mysterious nature will always intrigue the Aquarius and the latter’s idealistic path will be somewhat paradoxical for the Scorpion.

Aquarius & Sagittarius

You both are beautiful individuals with respect for growth and freedom in all kinds of relationships. You both are similar in many ways and often enjoy each other’s company. As a sign of fire, Sagittarius and as a sign of air Aquarius, both belief in the power of dreams and ideology. On one hand, Sagittarius is generous and kind and also known best for innate faith while on the other hand Aquarius have multiple personalities and adapts to almost any situation. The Aquarius and Sagittarius relationship can be one of the most productive relationships in the whole sun sign list.

Aquarius and Capricorn

Aquarians perceive and deal with life in a completely different way from the Capricorns but their union can foster a magnetic relationship. Aquarians might find the practical Capricorns to be very boring but admire their never-ending zeal to excel in different spheres of life. Similarly, Capris are inspired by the creative side of Aquarians and tend to bring in some spark into their lives. The union of these two extremes can draw out a lot of positives from each other.

Aquarius & Aquarius

A noble cause for serving mankind becomes the gluing factor when two Aquarians come together in a love match. The unique feature of this relationship is just not caring about each other but working together to make the world a better place. Creativity and progression govern the lives of Aquarians and their bond evokes a social change in the society.

Aquarius and Pisces

The compatibility between Aquarius and Pisces can be dubbed as a reunion between dream and reality. Aquarians are the true visionaries of the zodiac and love to be in the company of Pisceans who are known to be persistent dreamers. Both these zodiacs have a great sense of intuition and rely heavily on their gut instincts. These mutual qualities can help them understand each other better and forge a strong r