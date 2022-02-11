Aries Daily Horoscope for Feb 11: Respect other's opinions

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

It’s never too late for a new beginning, so consider starting fresh. You have been too occupied, but don’t forget to introspect and re-examine your motives behind each move. This may help you in moving ahead with confidence. Long pending trips can be planned. You are likely to be geared up to face tough competitions, but address them slowly and carefully as things are much more difficult than they appear. Venture in property dealings with caution. Legal disputes with relatives and friends, that were a cause of disagreement for a long time, are likely to be resolved soon. Respect and consider the suggestions from your friends even if you think that they are utterly impractical and cannot be implied. You must admit your mistake and change.

Aries Finance Today

You need to be extremely careful as you are very prone to indulge in speculative activities. Avoid splurging even if you desire to purchase expensive or luxurious items. You are very likely to try your hand at gambling which can prove a very bad idea.

Aries Family Today

If you stay far from your family then you must have a good, constructive conversation with children on a regular basis. Your children need your guidance and assistance at academics. Distance has taken a toll on your bonding with your children.

Aries Career Today

You may feel exhausted with work which can lead to negative emotions and behavioral changes at the workplace. To distress yourself you must take some time off from your routine. This may help you to build up trust with your colleagues.

Aries Health Today

Continue the healthy lifestyle which you have been following since long time. Avoid skipping breakfast and rigorous exercises, especially skipping and other cardio workouts. You have had a very hectic schedule but you must ensure a good 8-hour sleep daily and a balanced diet.

Aries Love Life Today

You two are of sensitive yet free minded personalities. You like to be guided by your own instincts and live life on your terms. At the same time, you are aware of others’ expectations of you and respect them. Till date, you have been living on terms set by others. Today is a good day to set the crazy ideas free.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026