Aries Daily Horoscope for February 28: Find out what stars have for you

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you may find an exciting time ahead. Things are expected to improve in all spheres of your life, which had been going a bit slow in recent times. Minor gains may pave way for bigger achievements. You are likely to devote much of your time and attention in making changes in your lifestyle. Your strength and dedication are likely to get you through tough times easily. Focus on your goals and remain alert for better opportunities to come your way. You may get to explore life in a fun way. Travelling may bring you peace; however, take into consideration every aspect of your journey before embarking, as minor hiccups are foreseen. With their excellent results, students are likely to make a splash in a new and exciting career. Property matters are likely to be very lucrative at this time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Finance Today

On the financial front, the day seems very bright. A past investment in real estate may bring good returns. A new business may pick up pace, which is likely to help you purchase things of value as well as necessity.

Aries Family Today

On the domestic front, your interpersonal skills may go for a toss as you are likely to experience chaos at home. You may need to stay away from negative behavior as chances of disrupting peace and harmony are very high.

Aries Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to excel at undertaking additional job responsibilities. However, you may need to make extra efforts to fulfill your duties, as your salary increment may depend on it. Do not procrastinate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Health Today

On the health front, your disciplined lifestyle may bring good results. You may feel an elevation in your mood and energy levels. Incorporating physical activity and meditation in your daily routine may keep you fit and fine.

Aries Love Life Today

On the romantic front, those in a long-distance relationship may finally get to meet after separation. Some of you are likely to settle down with your significant other in the coming months. Singles may enter in a new bond.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026