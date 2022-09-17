Aries Daily Horoscope for Sep 17, 2022: Your finances may remain strong

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Aries natives should surround themselves with people who love and care about them and stay away from those who try to minimize their success. Aries natives may be able to perform to the best of their abilities. You will be full of energy and enthusiasm which you will be able to utilize properly to accomplish your goals today. This will help you get an increment that may have been pending for a long time. Aries natives’ financial position is likely to remain strong and profit can be found in insurance policies, etc. You should take some time off this day to focus on your health as well as your work. A healthy mind and body would reflect on the daily chores and even professional life today. Aries students are likely to perform exceedingly well in their studies with a new perspective. Mending fences with someone you don’t like will be on your agenda today.

Aries Finance Today After a disappointing couple of days, the favourable position of your ruling planet may strengthen your financial position. Promising projects and lucrative deals appear on the cards for some Aries natives. You can be involved in money-making projects today.

Aries Family Today Today, Aries natives can count on their private cocoon, both friends and family to bring them comfort and encouragement. Advice from elders will prove helpful for you in any important decision. The family atmosphere can remain happy and peaceful with little effort and care.

Aries Career Today Today, Aries natives must rely on their experience and trust their potential in order not to miss out on development opportunities. If you have been planning to change your job for a long time then this is the right time to explore new opportunities.

Aries Health Today Ardent faith and love would enable Aries natives to recover from illness. Aries can also improve their mental and physical health with a little effort. Indulge in breathing exercises and meditation. Carelessness can prove to be harmful to your health.

Aries Love Life Today If you feel confident about your feelings for the one you love – speak your heart out! You are likely to be amazed with an answer as “Yes”. Those newly married are likely to build a better understanding and comfort level with each other.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

