Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 17, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financially, your efforts to save money will pay rich dividends. Those feeling under the weather are likely to recover fully. Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. You may have to wait out for a sanction, but it will be well worth it. A property-related deal is likely to be finalised for some. You may need to travel at a short notice today. Academically, you will manage to keep abreast of others.

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those handling money need to be careful. Some perks and incentives can be expected by professionals. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. You will be able to find someone on the family front unburden your woes. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Your efforts on the academic front will succeed.

Love Focus: You may have to remind lover of a promise made by him or her.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may be on a saving spree for some important future event. Your insistence on something may make a situation at work unfavorable for you. You may be inclined to get back your fitness by shaking a leg. Homemakers are likely to be at their creative best today. There is a good chance of acquiring a vehicle or a major household item. A journey appears to be very satisfactory.

Love Focus: Growing attraction with an office colleague may turn into a full-blown romance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A new venture may not give immediate profits, but it will ultimately be a winner. This is a good day to take care of all pending issues at work. An ailment affecting you is set to disappear. There is a likelihood of someone close coming over to your place. If you are into buying and selling property, you can expect excellent monetary gains. Journey without friends or near and dear ones can prove dreary.

Love Focus: You are likely to bring your romantic life back on tracks.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Overspending during shopping is foreseen, but it will not dent you financially. Your competence will turn things in your favor on the professional front. Home remedy for a minor ailment is recommended. You can have a love-hate relationship with a family member. Issues involving property should not be touched today. There is a good chance of travelling abroad to meet a family member.

Love Focus: Someone you love may be compelled to stay separate due to job constraints.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A project started by you is likely to become financially viable. You can remain involved in some complex problem at work. This is the day to start something new at home. Acquiring new property is on the cards. Shopping for something specific may take you to some other city. If good health seems a problem, you will soon experience miraculous improvement.

Love Focus: Lover may be expecting something from you, so read the signs!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Depleting finances can worry you, but will require only a little effort to recover. Those doing some kind of field research are likely to gain recognition. An exercise regimen, followed meticulously, is likely to lead to perfect health. A peaceful existence is indicated on the home front. Getting shortchanged in a property matter is possible.

Love Focus: You are likely to do something special to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Things are likely to turn favorable on the financial front, as money flows in. Professionally, take recourse to publicity to win more clients. Joining a gym to achieved perfect figure cannot be ruled out for some. Your loving care is likely to find a family member back on his or her feet. A property is likely to come into your name. You may feel reluctant to accompany someone on a journey.

Love Focus: You are likely to win the heart of the one you desire on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An opportunity to gain financially will be seized. Something that is not your responsibility may come to you. Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front. A family member may question you on something you usually don’t like to discuss. Property owners may think on the lines of construction. Be particular with whom you travel or give lift to in your vehicle.

Love Focus: A chance for romance is in the offing, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is the time to boost your earning. You may feel overworked and crave for a break from the work routine. You will feel rejuvenated and refreshed just by virtue of keeping yourself active. A matchmaking process for the eligible is likely to have a positive outcome. Academics pose no difficulty, as you perform well.

Love Focus: There is no point in becoming oversensitive on a trivial issue on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financially, you do well by turning your focus on enhancing earning. You will get the chance to implement your plan at work. Heed the advice of others on the health front. Some changes at home can be initiated to improve the living conditions. Something that you desire on the social front will be yours. You can travel to pick up or drop someone from the family.

Love Focus: Those in love may find it difficult to spare time for a meeting.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some shuffling on the work front is likely, but will not affect you. Some hurdles will need to be negotiated on the financial front. Arrival of guests is likely to liven up the domestic atmosphere. It is a good day to handle property matters. Those commuting daily can find the going smooth today. A chance to learn something new may present itself on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover may need your guidance in accomplishing something.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

