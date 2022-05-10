Aries Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 10, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Dear Arians, most likely you will be happy with your health and feel energetic today. You have loved enjoying each day as it comes. Your expert planning in the past will yield you will good results and so you will be happy with the way things are developing. You may experience a good harmonious atmosphere at work and this will increase your productivity today. You will have a great day of work today. You may enjoy joyful family life. You are advised to spend more time with children at home as it may be beneficial for their development. Those who are planning to tie the knot will find the situation all in their favour. You have been postponing a family vacation for a long, but now is the time you plan a trip to a rural pocket with your loved ones. Things will be great in terms of property dealings as matters related to ancestral property may be sorted out in your favour.

Aries Finance Today

Things will be good on the economic front. You will be satisfied to see your bank balance following an extra source of earning. You are advised to focus on saving. Buying new investment policies can be considered after consultation with experts.

Aries Family Today

On the domestic front, you are advised to be more cautious while handling elders. They might not understand your perception. However, you must stay calm and try to convince them with more relevant examples. Things will soon be in your favour.

Aries Career Today

You can expect a good day at work. You must try to take up new responsibilities. A positive working atmosphere will help your productivity. You have always worked with dedication and this has made you popular among your juniors.

Aries Health Today

You have been working on your health and today you will see positive results. You can start your day with a long walk in the fresh air. Your mental health may benefit from the advantages of physical well-being. You are advised to continue your healthy daily routine.

Aries Love Life Today

Stars are in your favour if you are planning to tie the knot. Don’t hesitate and discuss the idea with your partner. Make the day special for your partner when you discuss marriage. This will make decision making much easier.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

