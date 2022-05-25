Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aries Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 25, '22 states, gains on cards
horoscope

Aries Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 25, '22 states, gains on cards

Dear Aries, your daily astrological predictions for May 25, 2022 suggests, while your financial condition will be good, you can plan out a new business venture.
Aries Daily Horoscope for May 25:Love life may remain a little troubled as you navigate a tricky period.
Published on May 25, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) The atmosphere in your family and workplace will remain cordial. Some Aries natives can embark on a winning period on the professional front. Your efficiency at work will increase which will impress your seniors. While your financial condition will be good, you can plan out a new business venture. Gains are on cards from traditional sources. Love life may remain a little troubled as you navigate a tricky period. However, strong support from family members may make the day brighter. Students will get good results in their field of education. This will be a challenging phase for you mentally and emotionally. You could face some anxiety issues due to problems in your personal life. Manage your emotions and do not lose your cool. The day may bring some good news for those who are expecting income from abroad or are planning to settle abroad. They are likely to see their dreams come true.

Aries Finance Today Today you are likely to enter into new partnerships and collaborations relating to professional life. New deals and documents may be signed which will signal the start of a new undertaking. You can also get benefits in matters of investments and trust funds

Aries Family Today The relationship with your father will get more cordial and you may receive adequate support from him at every juncture. Socially, you will be active and may make plans with friends. Family obligations may take a back seat as you will spend the evening with some friends to relax.

Aries Career Today Those in a job are likely to get favorable results in their field. You can expect some positive developments relating to your appraisal or promotion. The stars indicate a change of job for you; hence, you are advised to seek suitable opportunities.

Aries Health Today You may not keep too well today, especially with all the hustle in your life. Stress, disturbance of the day and unstable emotional state can provoke a headache. Make time for rest to rejuvenate your life. You could also face health problems relating to the stomach due to street food.

Aries Love Life Today Those married may find it difficult to maintain harmony in their married life. You are advised to avoid arguments with your spouse. Efforts to make the partner jealous may backfire on the romantic front. So, tread carefully.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs zodiac astrology horoscope aries daily horoscope horoscope today
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP