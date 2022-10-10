Aries Horoscope Today, October 10, 2022: Relief from stress and anxiety

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) This is an excellent day and you can grab amazing financial opportunities today. You may feel free from stress, anxiety and any sort of health issue. You may use all your positive energy in doing something productive and creative today. Artists and painters may have a wonderful and favourable day and make the most of it. Some may invest in property or renovate their office. Some may be on business trips and plan to stay in a luxurious hotel.

Love birds may plan to hit the road or enjoy street food. Freshers may get selected for government jobs. Things may go great for some who are planning to get married soon. Children may be a bit demanding or stubborn, you may not like this sudden change in behaviour and attitude of your kids, but things happen. You need to deal with such issues wisely.

How have stars planned rest of your day? Read ahead:

Aries Finance Today: This is an auspicious day to take some important financial decisions and buy or sell your old property. Your star power is in your favor, so it's good to deal in monetary transactions today.

Aries Family Today: Unfavorable planetary alignment may affect the health of a family member today. argument between husband and wife is indicated. Avoid taking any decision in haste.

Aries Career Today: The day seems to bring mixed results. You may join some new professional courses. Some may develop a strong bond with new coworkers or juniors at work. Minor negligence on the business front may put you in trouble.

Aries Health Today: The day seems excellent and you may complete all your pending work with ease. You may make feel energetic and excited and try to indulge in some relaxing activities today. You may also plan a trip to keep yourself energized today. Some may prefer eating light at lunch.

Aries Love Life Today: It's a good day. You may buy your beloved something expensive or surprise her or him by doing something wonderful and romantic.

Lucky Number: 18

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON