Aries Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 19

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will strive for success and put in your best effort today. However, you may face frustration and anxiety due to obstacles in completing your projects. Reign in your fears and misgivings. You are on the right path of progress. Rid yourself of fears and face life head-on. You have the caliber to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. Avoid ego tussles. Don’t focus on the negative. Take calculated risks after hearing suggestions from others. You won’t be disappointed with the results. Some of you may be still carrying some baggage from the past. To truly move on in life you will need to leave behind the things weighing you done. Shed the baggage to be truly free. Students can face issues in concentrating, which can make it difficult for them to achieve their goals. Those who are in the real estate business can witness a boom as profits may shoot up. Some short trips are foreseen today which can lead to gains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Finance Today

Financially, there may be a high risk of investing any money during this time. It is better to seek advice from an expert before doing so. Also, be very sure before getting into a business partnership. Keep a record of everything to avoid problems later on.

Aries Family Today

Your participation in social festivals may allow you to get in touch with many influential people. Today, it would be better to communicate your thoughts with the members of the family. Giving importance to their suggestions while taking any decision is likely to prove beneficial.

Aries Career Today

Your quick decision-making skills and leadership qualities may be noticed by important people on the professional front. Enjoy the attention you may receive! Some of you may land an auspicious opportunity to move ahead in your career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Health Today

Eating healthy and staying away from junk food is likely to help you stay healthy. Close monitoring of your diet will also enable you to achieve your fitness goals. Be sure to get an equal measure of exercise and relaxation, as well as vitamin-rich foods.

Aries Love Life Today

Those single can expect to enter into a new relationship. A new prospect could appear right there in your neighborhood or even in your office. The person is also likely to be attractive, intelligent, and very much attracted to you. Enjoy the heady feelings.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026