Aries Horoscope Today, September 26, 2022: Efforts needed on professional front

ARIES(Mar 21-Apr 20) Positive feelings may keep Aries natives in an upbeat mood throughout the day. Aries individuals can also play sports to recharge their minds. Earning handsome returns on the business front is on the cards. The professional front may require dedicated efforts to remain bright. Aries individuals might have to achieve new targets. To avoid any slippage in performance, you need to work harder than usual. Chances are that some unwise and hasty actions on the personal front would likely make the day hard for Aries natives. You will need to be smart enough to thwart the designs of your rivals today. Aries natives are likely to reap rich dividends by converting ancestral property into builder flats. You love the company of people, especially of your own age group, so expect to be invited to a party or function. Preparation for an overseas business trip is likely to start now. Students’ hard work on the academic front is likely to reflect positively in the results.

Aries Finance Today A windfall is foreseen for some Aries individuals on the financial front. A bright monetary position would enable you to clear all pending dues. Today is beneficial for investing in immovable assets like precious metals or land since it may pay rich dividends in the future.

Aries Family Today Beware, the domestic front seems turbulent for Aries natives today. You may somehow manage to get on the wrong side of your sibling and face the brunt! Increasing pressure may force some Aries natives to take leave from office to complete pending housework.

Aries Career Today You can be choosy about a professional assignment and take your call. Aries natives may be allowed more freedom than they expected in negotiating a deal. You will be able to get around to asking your senior for a long-due favour.

Aries Health Today Aries natives regular in exercise can take up a new sport today. This may not only keep you mentally and physically fit but will also lend creativity to your approach. A remedy suggested by someone will come in handy in curing a minor ailment.

Aries Love Life Today The one you are going steady with is likely to spring a surprise today. There is also a good chance of meeting someone today whom you have not met in years. Aries natives' romantic partners are not only likely to give moral support but also show the right way to lead life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

