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August 1, Birthday Horoscope: Here's what the tarot cards have in store for you

Your birthday falls on August 1, here’s what your year ahead looks like, as per Tarot.

Updated on: Aug 1, 2026, 11:08:19 IST
By Kishori Sud
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If you were born on August 1, your tarot cards reveal a year of Expansion, Opportunity and Confidence.

Overall Energy

Birthday Horoscope Today (Pinterest )
Birthday Horoscope Today (Pinterest )

This birthday marks the beginning of a year filled with expansion, unexpected opportunities, and exciting possibilities. You're standing at the threshold of a new chapter where the decisions you make will have a lasting impact on your future. Life will encourage you to think beyond your comfort zone, embrace change with confidence, and trust that destiny is opening doors at exactly the right time. While not every plan will unfold as expected, every twist will guide you towards a path that better reflects your true potential.

Love & Relationships

Your relationships will be shaped by honesty, optimism, and shared experiences. If you're single, you may meet someone through travel, social gatherings, or mutual friends who inspires you to see love differently. Those in relationships will benefit from spending more quality time together and celebrating life's small victories. However, avoid letting pride, misunderstandings, or the need to always be right create unnecessary distance. Choosing understanding over ego will strengthen your closest bonds.

Career & Finances

This is a promising year for career growth and financial progress. New opportunities, role changes, business expansion, or unexpected offers may appear when you least expect them. Be prepared to step outside your comfort zone, as success will favour those willing to take calculated risks. Financially, luck is on your side, but wise planning remains essential. Collaborating with the right people and building strong professional relationships could open doors that continue to benefit you long after this birthday year.

Challenges & Karmic Lessons

Dream bigger than you have before. Be willing to explore new places, learn new skills, and say yes to experiences that challenge your perspective. Celebrate your achievements without comparing your journey to anyone else's, and remember that genuine success includes happiness, meaningful relationships, and inner peace. The more you lead with confidence and gratitude, the more opportunities you'll attract.

Crystal Guidance

Work with Sunstone to strengthen confidence and attract success, Labradorite to embrace fortunate changes, and Citrine to invite abundance, optimism, and joyful new beginnings.

Birthday Ritual

At sunrise or during the first hour of daylight, place three small bowls in front of you. Fill one with water, one with uncooked rice, and one with fresh flower petals.

Write two bold goals you want to achieve before your next birthday on separate pieces of paper and place them beneath the bowls. Sit quietly for a few minutes, visualising both goals as already fulfilled.

Afterwards, pour the water onto a healthy plant, scatter the rice outdoors for birds as a symbol of abundance, and float the flower petals in a nearby water source or place them at the base of a tree.

Keep the written goals inside your journal or wallet as a reminder of the future you're actively creating.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud

Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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