August Cosmic Calendar 2026: Here are the powerful astrological shifts expected this month

August is shaping up to be one of the busiest months of 2026 for astrology followers. This month will be a packed calendar of planetary transits, important conjunctions and two eclipses, all of which are expected to draw attention from astrology enthusiasts.

August Cosmic Calendar 2026 (Pixabay)

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Astrologically, these celestial events can symbolically represent periods of change, reflection or new beginnings. Their interpretations, however, vary depending on the astrological tradition and an individual's birth chart. Here's a look at the major astrological events scheduled for August 2026.

August starts with Rahu, Ketu and Venus changes

The month begins with Rahu moving through Dhanishtha Pada 4 and Ketu transiting Magha Pada 2, a phase that continues from August 1 to October 3.

Venus also begins a new transit on August 1, which lasts until September 2. A few days later, on August 3, the Sun enters Ashlesha, where it remains until August 17.

These early planetary movements set the stage for a month filled with several important astrological developments.

Jupiter, Mercury and the Sun come together

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{{^usCountry}} The first half of August includes a number of planetary alignments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first half of August includes a number of planetary alignments. {{/usCountry}}

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Between August 3 and August 5, Mars and Mercury form a conjunction in Gemini. From August 5 to August 17, Jupiter moves through Pushya Pada 4.

One of the month's most watched events follows as Jupiter, Mercury and the Sun come together in Cancer from August 5 to August 17. Astrologers often pay close attention to such rare groupings because they believe they can highlight particular themes in a horoscope.

Mercury also moves into Pushya from August 8 to August 15 before entering Ashlesha from August 15 to August 22.

Two eclipses headline the month

August also includes two eclipse events.

A solar eclipse in Cancer (Ashlesha) is expected around August 12, followed by a lunar eclipse in Aquarius (Shatabhisha) on August 28.

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In astronomy, eclipses occur when the Sun, Earth and Moon align in a particular way. In astrology, they are often interpreted as symbolic periods that may encourage reflection, endings or fresh starts. These meanings are based on astrological beliefs rather than scientific evidence.

More planetary movements continue through August

Several additional transits take place during the second half of the month.

Venus enters Hasta from August 11 to August 25. Mercury becomes combust in Cancer between August 13 and September 13, a period that some astrologers associate with communication challenges.

The Sun passes through Gandanta from August 13 to August 20 before entering Magha on August 17, where it remains until August 30.

Another notable alignment begins on August 17, when the Sun and Ketu form a conjunction in Leo. This transit continues until September 17 and is often linked by astrologers to self-reflection and spiritual growth.

Why astrology followers are watching August 2026

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With 16 major planetary transits and two eclipses, August stands out as one of the most active months on the 2026 astrological calendar. Whether you follow Vedic astrology or simply enjoy keeping track of celestial events, this month offers several dates that many astrologers consider noteworthy.

As with all astrological forecasts, these interpretations are based on belief systems rather than scientific consensus. Astrologers also note that the effects of any transit or eclipse are believed to vary from person to person based on individual birth charts.