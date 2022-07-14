Birthday Thoughts for these signs from July 11 to 19 July 2022

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 11 : Ruled by number 2, Moon and Mercury, you easily get influenced by people of elite club who will direct your life on right path. You utilize your time by increasing your intellectual powers of dealing with enigmatic problems. Taking chances is good as said “Luck favors bold” but also “Excess of everything is bad”. You may get into fuss because of this gambling so play wisely by putting all your experiences with you. Prosperous moths: October, January, March and August.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 12 : Ruled by 3, Jupiter and Mercury, your hardnosed approach will take you on high rides. Work is everything for you so whatever you start its good time for it and surely you will accomplish it. This year, you will get ample chances to change your job profile but a sense of satisfaction may not exist. Chances to move on from job to business are very high. A person of opposite sex may add new wings to your life and may change your entire vision towards life. You may get a legacy and money from a will. In the months of August, November and February, you may get success in your respective fields.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 13 : Rules by number 4, Uranus and Mercury, unwittingly you will get lot of name and fame in your business but don’t get excited just take the charge. You are well versed with the pace of the competition as your communication skill which is the need of the hour is unbeatable. You ting to sort out all the matters but somewhere your immaturity may bring criticization for you. Advise to deal smartly with important matters of your life. Favorable months, November, February and July.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 14 : Ruled by number 5 and Mercury, your inborn attitude will help you to make good relations at your work place with dignity. Go and express your feelings with any hesitation in love matters. You could associate or get connected with any social service organization. You would also take some strong decision independently this year. Chances to get a big break in entertainment industry are very high. September, February, April and June will shower the blessings.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 15 : Ruled by number 6 and planet Venus; Mercury also dominates you. You are blessed with immense talent. Circumstances will force you to follow your ideals path in your ventures. You are down to earth person. Playing with hurdles from your childhood makes you tough personality not easy to dominate. People will like for what you are by nature. They tend to follow you. Time to abreast you with your knowledge which unknowingly will open many doors for you to go places. If can’t withstand with your affair then wise decision is to quit gently. Significant months: November, December, May and July.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 16: Ruled by number 7, planets Mercury and Neptune “you are what you are” is the tagline of your life. Your artistic nature will create win situation for you everywhere. Always ready to help others means a friend in need is friend in deed. You should learn that love is always known by deeds not by words so hurry until the tides will flow in your favor. Too much of expectation from others may strain you so believe in yourself. Result oriented time: October, November, March and July.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 17: Ruled by 8 and Saturn, dictated by Mercury, time prognosticate you to blossom in the field of education which is long term investment for you. Your cooperative and happy-go-lucky nature showers incredible energy and spirit to people around you and work with you. Your unconventional thinking may become a reason of family dispute but you would settle all the issues in your favor sooner or later. Just try to keep a tab on your fanatic nature. A happy married life is waiting for most of you singles. Slowly and gradually, new doors and ways will be opened for most of you. August, December and March will be lucky and joyful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 18 : Ruled by number 9, Mars and Mercury, your chippy behavior tends to take people away from you. They may call you a bilk person but you are pure by heart. A reservoir of talent, potential and wit is you. You will easily surpass all your hindrances well. Your way of communication will take you to the pinnacle post at your professional level. Serve the humanity is high on your genre. Understanding the need of society and helping the people may lead you to enter into politics. You are advices to dig into the details of every new project you are undertaken, surely get success. August, December, March and May will be beneficial months.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 19 : Ruled by number 1, Sun and influenced by Mercury, your canny way tackling the task is impeccable. You always believe to follow your footprints only. You invent your inventory yourselves. You will get Red Carpet welcome wherever you go. Suggestion is to set your goals before firing onto them. You are perfect example of “Don’t follow success instead be so much talented that success will follow you”. Yogic exercise and an apple a day is all what recommended to you by to keep your body in toned state. Profitable months: October, December, April and June.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Manisha Koushik Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail