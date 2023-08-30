Blue Moon Day: 3 Manifesting Methods for the August Full Moon

Full moons bring strong, emotional energy that encourages us to leave behind what no longer benefits us. Expect powerful insights that are difficult to overlook. Since this Full Moon is a rare blue moon (the second full moon in a single month), its symbolism is even more pronounced. Given that it occurs in Pisces, a sign associated with magic and dreams, spiritual practices will take center stage.

The image shows a Blue Moon.(Twitter/@NASAMoon)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read Why the Full Blue Moon in Pisces is so special?

Manifesting methods on August full Blue Moon

Express Gratitude: A core principle of manifestation involves expressing gratitude to the Universe. Consider listing three things you desired around two and a half years ago (which is the length of a blue moon's cycle) that have now become a reality. Taking a moment to thank the Universe for fulfilling your past desires will align you positively to attract more.

Also Read 3 lucky zodiacs on Full Blue Moon Day

Engage in Self-Reflection: Full moons are ideal for looking within, but the presence of determined Saturn during this particular lunar phase might make it challenging to notice the progress you're making toward your long-term goals. Additionally, with Mercury in retrograde, it could be beneficial to examine your past actions and see where adjustments can be made to enhance your potential for manifestation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Connect with Nature Earth: While Pisces has a connection with the ethereal, it's essential to stay grounded in the physical world. Spending time outdoors and acknowledging the beauty of the natural world demonstrates your readiness to collaborate with the Universe. Since Pisces embodies empathy and compassion, infuse those qualities into your appreciation for the Earth's wonders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON