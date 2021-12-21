Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 21: Concentrate on the positive side

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Don’t underestimate your ability to transform at any given moment; adjust your spirit as a divine at that you have mastered over the years. A transformative breakthrough is much closer than you think. Remind yourself off your super powers; The unwavering faith that has pushed you forward, the resilient inner strength that appears when you need it the most, the kind genuine nature of your heart. Be clear about your dreams and intention in life. Whatever fills your heart with joy, do exactly that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Finance Today

Oops! Overusing your luck brings it to an end someday. You can be lucky once, twice, thrice but at last heard work is what can make you thrive through the hard life. Your too much dependence in luck with no efforts is directing you towards a bad end. Pay attention, or you may be all drown in debts.

Cancer Family Today

Even a straw can save a downing one, you have a while army to rely on, cancer. Your family is your secret base where you can revive yourself whenever you feel low. Don’t always look at the negatives but concentrate more on the positive side of thing.

Cancer Career Today

Forcing yourself to work in a field where you don’t feel connected may stop the best in you from coming out. No path is easy to walk on so be bold and head straight with all your strength focused in the direction of your dreams, dear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Health Today

You may have to go under the troubles if doing sports. Be a little careful with your physical body. If you love to drive remember the break and speed are your life saviors for the day. With your over active traits in the charts it’s advisable to be careful.

Cancer Love Life Today

Be soft! Don’t let the momentarily bitterness overcome your all sweet personality and make you commit mistakes. Be understanding, and remember “relationships last long because two brave people made a choice. To keep it, fight for it and to work for it.” Don’t fall behind in the contribution.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026