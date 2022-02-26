Cancer Daily Horoscope for February 26: You shall get a favorable time

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Your yearning dig deeper into beliefs and expand your thought process and life is taking center stage. The more your experiences, more can you learn, grow wisdom, and become spiritually aware. Know what your beliefs really are to form your own judgments. You can consider taking up an academic course, spend time traveling, or keep a journal, anything to improve your mood and give you bigger ideas. Try to view the world in a positive light if you want to manifest greater opportunities for adventure. Expanding your social network and meeting wacky people will do wonders for your confidence. Your dreams may become more unconventional, and you can take different approach to realize them. Think more about the future you want and act more independently for it.

Cancer Finance Today

You need to stop making decisions based on emotions. Financial position at home may be a little tight, so do your part in bringing income if you are of age or at least prevent any unnecessary expenses.

Cancer Family Today

A family member may shower you with attention and are likely to be in a good mood to listen to what you have to say. This is right the time to express all your pent up emotions. Spouse may feel responsible towards your health and may take extra efforts for your own good. Maintaining a supportive stance is essential today.

Cancer Career Today

Your time seems mighty in your favor. Expect preference from supervisor, and businessmen may enjoy high credibility and goodwill. You may enter un-treaded waters and give new professional avenues or business ventures a try.

Cancer Health Today

Cancer, you need to get off the couch and move! Your sedentary lifestyle is attracting serious health issues which may worsen if you don’t take preventive measures now. Consult a dietician or join a gym if you need guidance to chart a good health regime.

Cancer Love Life Today

It may not be good time to take your relationship to the next level. If you are unsure of how things may proceed, wait for more obvious signs before rushing. You will know when to make the move. Gather your thoughts and step surely and happily into it.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026