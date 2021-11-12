Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cancer Daily Horoscope for Nov 12: Good news is at your door!

Dear Cancer, it’s the right time for sorting out relationships with your folks. A knock on the door may be expected with good news. Your relationship with your beloved will be your strength and support.
A destination wedding might be in favor of some of you.
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancerians are people who are fondly oriented with their family. They are extremely loving, caring and sweet folks. That’s the reason they make the most awesome people of all. Cancerians are mostly book lovers and enjoy reading a lot. That helps them build a successful academic career for their future. They are also the most intuitive ones. Chances are high for them to predict what we may bring up before them. A destination wedding might be in favor of some of you. But others might see their financial status dropping down due to their lack of budgeting. You may remain busy with a ton of household chores, so enjoy your time Cancerians! Now that you have seen the gist of the overall day, let us look into individual aspects of life.

Cancer Finance Today

You may incur some unexpected downward trend in your business, but hold on, this isn’t the end. If you are looking to buy a four-wheeler, take your time and do proper research which will help you choose the right one.

Cancer Family Today

Cancerians, it seems like the right time for sorting out relationships with your folks. Some of you may get a chance to go on a leisure trip with your spouse.

Cancer Career Today

People looking to start with a new occupation may find an interesting way. A knock on the door may be expected with good news for Cancerians.

Cancer Health Today

Cancerians, although nothing seems to go wrong with your health today, some of you might feel that you are approaching your old age and a weird feeling might mask you. Mentoring a child or a young one at home regarding some fitness sessions would be rejuvenating for both.

Cancer Love Life Today

Your relationship with your beloved will be your strength and support. So do make sure your take his/her help to involve your spouse to resolve your professional attributes.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

