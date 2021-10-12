Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 12: Not a time to invest

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Being an emotional water sign, you know very well how to sail against the tide. Your enigmatic personality and sensitive side attract people. They sense deep loyalty and responsibility in you, which further makes them trust you. You can easily overcome your fears and perform excellently in whatever duties you are given. Put aside your whining attitude or it may irritate your loved ones and bring negativity in your domestic sphere. You let your emotions rule while taking a decision. It is time that you need to be practical and reasoning. With a logical mind, you can solve core issues that suddenly crop up in your personal space. Take a break to unwind all the stress. You will feel good at the end.

Cancer Finance Today

Are you planning to invest a huge sum in a property? Hold that thought! Profit is marginal, and you may not get great returns. Do not make any hasty decisions regarding finances. There are no losses predicted, but the returns are not huge.

Cancer Family Today

The family front does not seem in tune today. There can be a fallout between your siblings or children. Talk about the issues and solve them immediately.

Cancer Career Today

You are likely to strike a gold mine in your career, for which you can be promoted. Think on your feet and stay ahead of your aspiring colleagues. You will be soon rewarded for your quick approach or decision-making skills.

Cancer Health Today

There will be no ups and downs in health. Your body and mind will be in tune. Drink water, have proper rest and say goodbye to overthinking. For mental peace, start yoga and meditation.

Cancer Love Life Today

Your partner is more likely to give you a surprise or take you on a trip. Joy and commitment are on your cards! For singles, a new relationship with an old friend may bloom.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

