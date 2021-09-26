Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: It's a fantastic day for your love life!

Cancer

Those born under this sign are protective and cautious, but can be clingy and pessimistic too at times. However, today your stars stress on your positive attributes, making the day most promising. Although you do well in almost all the departments of life, developments on the professional front may require attention.

Cancer Finance Today

The day seems financially productive, as you start to earn from a new venture. A long running monetary dispute may come to a happy ending with both parties agreeing for a compromise. So, do your bit to reach the other party halfway. Freelancers may witness a jump in their earnings.

Cancer Family Today

You will not only focus on what makes you happy, but also seek ways to get it under any situation. By listening closely to the advice of friends and relatives, you will manage to resolve an unpleasant family situation. You will finally get around to constructing or buying a house.

Cancer Career Today

Although you manage to make some progress at work, the day on the whole may not be very productive. If problems escalate at work, don’t go running to your superior, but discuss them with your colleagues and come up with implementable solutions.

Cancer Health Today

If negativity floods your mind, turn to positive thoughts and do thing that make you happy. Manage stress, as it can take a toll on your body. If you are out of shape, take up yoga; it helps in strengthening the body, makes it more flexible and also makes you more mindful.

Cancer Love Life Today

Today is one of those days where you will simply love holding hands and sharing sweet nothings with the one closest to your heart. If you are on crossroads on the romantic front, it is best to listen to your heart, rather than your mind. The day turns out fantastic for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874