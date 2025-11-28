Cancer Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: Your innovative suggestions may work out

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool in life, today Settle the love issues. Value the professional guidance of seniors in crucial tasks at the office. Wealth permits crucial decisions. Your health is positive. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Stay away from arguments in the relationship. Ensure you meet the management's expectations. Enjoy good health and also handle finances diligently.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

The relationship demands more communication. You may see the interference of a third person in the love affair that may create trouble. You should also be ready to compromise on your preferences, as the lover may be stubborn. This will help you save the love affair. Females who are travelling need to talk with their lovers to express their feelings. Some couples who were separated will patch up their differences. Married females may consider expanding the family today.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Your office life is productive, and new opportunities will also come up to prove your mettle. Your innovative suggestions will work out, while team leaders and managers can confidently launch new ideas. Those who are into the automobile, IT, mechanics, biotechnology, healthcare, and electricity would receive tasks with tough deadlines. Do not compromise on the quality of work, as criticisms will come up from seniors. Entrepreneurs will be successful in signing new deals that will help in trade expansions.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today, and this will reflect in your lifestyle. The second part of the day is good to buy a car or a bike. Take the initiative to settle financial issues within the family. Today is not a good day to make financial decisions, especially related to stocks, trade, and speculative business. Do not lend a big amount to someone, as getting it back will be trouble. However, you may go ahead with the idea to renovate the house. Businessmen will sign new deals related to trade expansions.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

You should not miss medication, and while travelling long distances, have a medical kit ready. Some females will have gynaecological issues. Those who have asthma may develop breathing issues and should also stay away from dust and dirt. Children will develop bruises while playing. You may also have issues related to bones and skin. Seniors must avoid using wet floors in the second part of the day.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)