Cancer Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 25, '22 states, remain alert

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)This is a good time to make strategies and plans to improve your present as well as future prospects. Once you are mentally sorted, your opponents will not be able to take advantage of you. This will also help you achieve higher positions of authority in your workplace. The stars indicate a change of job as well as surroundings for you. Today, your thoughts will improve and your concentration will increase. You are likely to reap handsome gains from past investments. Your finances are likely to improve as your income may flow in from multiple sources. At the same time, a health scare is also expected concerning an elder in the family. Remain alert. Do not overshadow your life with negative emotions, think only of the good. There may be some expenses related to the amenities or renovation of the house but you will manage them easily.

Cancer Finance Today Though you may earn well, you will need to keep a check on your expenses. They may overshoot unexpectedly. Additional expenditure is also foreseen in matters relating to children and entertainment. However, you will have enough money for your needs.

Cancer Family Today With regard to family life, you may spend additional time with your elder siblings and give some valuable advice to them. Pay attention to your mother’s health, if she has any disease, get her treated immediately.

Cancer Career Today Those without a job can get employed today. Those employed may see the circumstances working in their favour at the workplace. You are also likely to get adequate support and cooperation from your seniors and higher authorities.

Cancer Health Today You are going to be highly energetic and there is going to be a boost of confidence in your system. Try to increase your mental and physical strength; devote your day to communicating with nature to feel recharged. Pay attention to nutrition.

Cancer Love Life Today You may have a loving relationship with your partner. Your better half will support you in your professional life. Love birds facing ups and downs in their relationship so far will get a huge relief as misunderstandings are likely to be cleared

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

