Cancer Horoscope Today, October 12, 2022: A new start at home

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Dear Cancer, you may get an opportunity to earn an extra buck today. You may implement something important at work and this may bring you excellent results. Your Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may try something to come back in shape but it may not prove useful. You may need to make little effort to improve your mental and physical health. You may also start to indulge in breathing exercises and meditation. Your children may raise your prestige. You may organize a party to celebrate the success of your children in the family. Travelling for work may prove to be beneficial for you. Today may be a good day if you plan to purchase any property or start the construction of a house.

Cancer Finance Today

Cancer, your financial situation may be average. Though you may not have very high profits in business, you may think of investing in stocks and, for this, you may take the help of a stock market analyst.

Cancer Family Today

You may feel the strengthening of family ties. Your children may be obedient and may take care of all your needs. They may spend time with you and this gesture may make you feel rejuvenated.

Cancer Career Today

Cancer, you may be successful in your career. Your hard work and efforts may pay off. You may understand that to be successful, you must develop the practice of working independently and stop relying on others for every little task. The day may turn extremely good if you are working on global projects or have international clients.

Cancer Health Today

You may become negligent on the health front and this may land you into trouble. You may have severe digestive issues. Taking medicine and following a strict diet plan may help you regain health soon. You may have to avoid spicy and oily food for a few days.

Cancer Love Life Today

You may have some disagreements with your partner. To keep your lovely bond intact, you may need to behave decently with your romantic partner. If you may continue to behave in an improper manner, there may be a void in romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

