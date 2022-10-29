Cancer Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: Things may disturb your day

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) There are very few people in the world who have a job that resonates with their wishes and a salary that is up to par. In most cases they could acquire at least one of those. It's either a job that they want or a salary that they expect. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you're on cloud nine when you get a decent salary from a job you're passionate about. Fortunately, you have it. Your job and salary are equivalent to elation. For the committed ones, don’t let external energy ruin your relationship with your partner. It is common for people to develop an interest in the lives of others. These eruptive comments, judgements, and terrible suggestions are eruptive. This could ruin the situation under some unjustified claim or interpretation. Pay no heed to the noises. The only way to silence this noise is by ignoring them and continuing with your life.

Cancer Health Today

Although your health seems to be fine to you, there are different loopholes you need to work on. Starting with your indolence, it has consumed most of your plans. Get up from that couch and move your body!

Cancer Finance Today

The amount you receive from your job is more than you expected. You have often been a grateful person who knows his/her roots. This has helped you in being gentle on your money.

Cancer Career Today

You like what you do. It might sometimes get stressful but that’s on everybody's plate. Your venture is about to take even a higher route.

Cancer Family Today

Show your parents the road that takes you to work, duce them to your colleagues and share your thoughts to them. They need to know where you are in your life. This will make them feel wholesome and honoured.

Cancer Love Life Today

Don’t let other people define your partner or the relationship you share. This is about you and your partner where the other shouldn't have a space. Ignore these blabbering until it halts.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

