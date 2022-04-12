Cancer Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 12

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Your talent and hard work are likely to be appreciated at your workplace and you will be buzzing with energy and enthusiasm which would help you to accomplish almost every task that you undertake. However, stay away from being overconfident and avoid taking too many projects at a given point as it may prove disastrous. You are a logical thinker and you have a keen sense of judging what is right and wrong. Use this trait to excel in whatever task you undertake today. Your wise decisions help you move ahead more confidently. Socializing more may help maintain a balance between your work life and personal life. Students preparing for competitive exams relating to the medical field or engineering field are likely to be successful. Some of you may inherit some property or get sudden gains and benefits through it.

Cancer Finance Today

Chances of earning profits from unexpected sources are high on the cards for you. Your financial status remains strong, giving you enough scope to buy items that grow in value. You may have an opportunity to negotiate or settle your old debts and loans.

Cancer Family Today

Personally, your communication skills, diplomacy and tactful behaviour may help you win the hearts of members of your family, community and social circle. You may experience peace and happiness in your home environment. You would like to spend as much time as possible with your family.

Cancer Career Today

There could be a positive development on the work front and you could be shortlisted to execute a new project. A mentor, manager, or friend could have a connection at the company you want to work for. You could get an offer for a job that you have been eagerly waiting for.

Cancer Health Today

Young people are advised not to indulge in too much junk food as this can lead to a flare-up of skin problems for you and even some problems in the gut. Expectant mothers are strongly advised not to strain themselves too much and follow doctor’s advice strictly.

Cancer Love Life Today

Love birds can have some arguments, hence avoid being aggressive. Instead, mend your relationships with words of affection and kind deeds. Those planning to settle down with their beloved may not receive their parents' consent just yet. Wait for the right time

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026