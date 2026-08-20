Esports World Cup 2026: How much prize money did Team Falcons earn for winning Rocket League title in Paris?

Team Falcons have emerged as the Rocket League champions at the Esports World Cup 2026 after producing a commanding 4-0 sweep of Spacestation Gaming in the Grand Final. The victory secured the Saudi Arabian organization its first EWC Rocket League title. Team Falcons have emerged as the Rocket League champions at the Esports World Cup 2026 (AFP)

How much prize money did Team Falcons win? The championship earned Team Falcons $400,000 along with 1,000 Club Championship points, moving them to the top of the overall standings with 4,400 points.

AG AL currently sit second with 4,100 points, while Team Vitality and Natus Vincere remain close enough to challenge. With the final week of the EWC approaching, the Club Championship race is still wide open.

Ninjas in Pyjamas eStar secure third Before the Grand Final, Ninjas in Pyjamas eStar and Karmine Corp met in the third-place playoff. Ninjas in Pyjamas eStar defeated the Paris Major champions 2-0, taking home $100,000 and 500 Club Championship points.

Dralii makes EWC history Team Falcons, represented by Samy “dralii” Hajji and brothers Yazeed Abdullah “Kiileerrz” Bakhashwin and Saleh Abdullah “Rw9” Bakhashwin, finally lifted the EWC trophy on Sunday after spending the past three years competing at the event.

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The victory also added another milestone to dralii’s career. He became the first player in EWC history to win three championships, further strengthening his reputation as one of Rocket League’s elite players.

Falcons overcome odds to win Falcons’ road to the title was far from straightforward. During their quarterfinal matchup against Twisted Minds, they found themselves trailing 1-2 in the series and facing a 2-5 deficit in Game 4.

Instead of allowing the match to slip away, Falcons mounted a comeback, forced overtime and eventually won the game before taking the next two matches to secure the series.

That turnaround appeared to give the Saudi Arabian side a major boost. They carried their momentum into the semifinals, where they faced reigning champions Karmine Corp, who also happened to be dralii’s former team.

Falcons delivered another dominant performance, sweeping Karmine Corp 4-0 to book their place in the Grand Final.

They maintained that same aggressive approach against Spacestation Gaming in the championship series.

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Team Falcons combined quick attacking plays with strong control to take each game, eventually winning four straight matches and completing another sweep in the best-of-seven final.