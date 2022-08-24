Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 24, 2022: A special romantic day ahead

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) You are a winner and you believe in hard work and dedication. Don’t let the opinion of others affect your important decisions. Overall, Capricorn natives are expected to have a great. So, you can keep all your worries aside and enjoy the day. You can be happy as your health may stay in good form and you will feel satisfied as there is nothing to worry about. You have been doing intelligent and well-planned investments and this will reap good results today. The work atmosphere will be positive and you will enjoy working on several challenges as the atmosphere will be conducive to working. Increase your productivity and you will be appreciated for your dedication. Most probably, there will be a party at home and this will uplift the mood of the entire family. Feel the positive vibes, Capricorn natives. Your spouse or partner will make the day special for you. Those who are planning to buy a property can do so. However, you are advised to complete the paper works before finalising the deals. Embarking on an unplanned trip can land you in trouble. Hence you are advised to put all your plans on hold and wait for the right moment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today You can enjoy the day as a recently-purchased property may give you considerable monetary gains and boost your confidence. You can consider investing in gold and silver. Investing in the new policy will require a lot of consultation and paper works. Hence you are advised to be very careful while taking any decision.

Capricorn Family Today On the domestic front, the day will be joyful. The mood of your entire family will most likely be lifted during an unplanned family get-together. Celebrations at home will bring everyone closer and make the family bond even stronger. You must interact with your relatives and loved ones to make the day memorable.

Capricorn Career Today On the professional front, things will most likely be in Capricorn natives’ favour. Don’t overthink about your past failures and concentrate on your performance. You are a winner and you believe in achieving your targets much before the deadline. Those who are in the IT sector may consider changing jobs and relocating.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today On the health front, maintaining a healthy lifestyle has always been your success motto. Capricorn natives can consider increasing the duration of their daily exercise. Including yoga in your fitness regime can be a good idea. Meditation can also give mental peace and you feel more energetic throughout the day.

Capricorn Love Life Today On the romantic front, Capricorn natives are advised to make extra efforts to understand the needs of their spouse or partner. Plan surprises and make the day special. You can cook a special meal for your spouse or partner and make them feel special. Your presence is very important for some so spend time with them.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: white

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON